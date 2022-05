This was definitely surprising to hear about. Most of us know of the mass hysteria that was the infamous Salem Witch Trials back in 1692. Since we live fairly close to Salem, many of you have likely driven down there in October to spend some time in the small city during its peak Halloween season. Speaking from experience, things gets pretty crazy, but it's an absolute blast and everyone should definitely join in the fun at least once in their lifetime.

SALEM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO