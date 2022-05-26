ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Haverhill, Massachusetts high school student arrested after allegedly making threats, police say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVERHILL, Mass. — One student was arrested after a threat Thursday at a school in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Haverhill police said at about 1 p.m., they received a report of a student making threats...

WCVB

4-year-old boy drowns in pool at home in Brookline, Massachusetts, police say

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a pool at a Brookline home on Memorial Day, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Brookline police said the boy was found unresponsive in the pool at 16 Prescott St. shortly before 4:40 p.m. Monday. Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, along with Transformative Healthcare Paramedics personnel.
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Milford Police identify man accused of targeting women, tampering with cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
MILFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Nashua police searching for two suspects in March home invasion

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they have not found two men suspected of invading a home in March. Police said they consider Yesther Pascual, 20, and Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, both of Nashua, armed and dangerous. Nashua police said they responded to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Man dies after stabbing in Roxbury, Boston police say

BOSTON — A man died after a stabbing Monday night in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, police said. Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the area 4 Beauford Lane, where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Ten Firearms Recovered and Nine Suspects Arrested within 90 Minutes Following Two Separate BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Investigations in Dorchester and Mattapan

INCIDENT #1: At about 4:30 PM Monday May 30, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 540 Adams Street in Dorchester. As the officers approached to speak with the suspects, they immediately sprinted on foot but were placed in custody following a foot pursuit. Officers then recovered a firearm that had been discarded by Lewis and two firearms that were discarded by Jacobs-Barrows as they fled.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man charged with threatening to shoot up school

A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
BARNSTABLE, MA
mynbc5.com

61-year-old man accused of planting 'school shooter' signs in New Hampshire

A 61-year-old Pittsfield man has been arrested and accused of placing "school shooter" messages scrawled on paper plates in three communities. New Hampshire State Police said Guy Hanson was charged with a felony count of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening.
WCVB

Boston Police Department warns community about drinks being drugged at local bars

BOSTON — Boston police say they have become aware of numerous social media posts from various people who claim they were victims of drink spiking at area bars. Police are now reminding the public about the danger of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other "date-rape drugs" that are used in a similar fashion include ketamine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts church makes memorial for victims of recent mass shootings

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A church in Massachusetts is honoring the 32 people who were killed in three mass shootings across the country this month. The Congregational Church of Needham has set up the following on its grounds along Great Plain Avenue: 21 empty classroom chairs, 10 empty shopping baskets and one empty pew.
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts man killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash

One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating how man entered Masconomet Regional High School

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an unwanted 61-year-old man got into the halls of Masconomet Regional High School, just days before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The man, from Lynn, showed up at the Boxford school on May 13 in a multicolored Honda Odyssey and entered...
BOXFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

District B-2 Officers Make Drug and Firearm Arrest on Methadone Mile

At about 2:43 AM on May 24, 2022, Officers assigned to District B2 made an on-site drug and firearm arrest in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard of Jessi Cardona-Restrepo,27, of Everett. While on directed patrol, officers queried a vehicle via CJIS and determined that it did...
EVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Accused of Placing ‘School Shooter' Signs Found in 3 NH Towns

Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of placing potentially threatening signs referencing a "school shooter" that were found in three towns, setting off lockdowns at multiple schools Friday. Earlier in the day New Hampshire Department of Safety said it was working with local law enforcement to investigate...
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA

