PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County

CONYERS — In an emotional address to fellow classmates, Heritage High School Valedictorian Shelby R. Symons said she had not always felt at home at HHS. “My freshman year I hated myself, I was shy, awkward, and I never thought I was good enough, smart enough, pretty enough, just… enough,” she said. “I was constantly anxious about living up to expectations and being something, and it made me miserable. I convinced myself I had no friends and no future. I was a disaster, and I never let anyone know. Thoughts spiraled in my head and ate away at every shred I had of that bright kid I used to be, but luckily, that’s not my whole story. My story didn’t end at freshman year.”

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO