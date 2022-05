Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios and Dubai-based MBC Studios have teamed on the first Arabic-language adaptation of “The Office.” Titled “Al Maktab,” the Arabic redo of the groundbreaking BAFTA and Golden Globe award-winning British comedy series will be set in Saudi Arabia. Egypt’s Hisham Fathi (“Ending So Gently”) will direct with Italy’s Alessandro Martella serving a director of photography and Ryad-based AFLAM Productions’ Shadi Mcdad handling line producer duties. Cameras are set to roll in June on this MBC Studios original on which the BBC Studios international production team, who have licensed the format, will also have input. The plan...

