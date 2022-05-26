Laverne Cox Makes History by Inspiring the First Trans Barbie Doll

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mama kneels on the bathroom rug, eye level with me, smiling big, and holding open the plushiest towel she can find. I step out of the tub, wrinkle-toed, and throw my four-year-old body into my mother's arms, arms she cocoons around me, drying me off while I tippy-tap my feet fast-fast, laughing the laugh of a child who is happy, safe, and loved. This little ritual is our favorite part of bath time. While my skin is still damp, Mama reaches under the sink for the Vaseline — the family-size tub. Watery lotions don't work on me. Mama says my skin is dry and I need what she calls "grease." (Not the kind she puts on my scalp though.) I wonder sometimes if I need the thick stuff because my skin is darker. I'm adopted and the rest of my family is light-skinned. Daddy even has freckles!

