Laverne Cox Makes History by Inspiring the First Trans Barbie Doll

By Elizabeth Logan
Allure
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaverne Cox just hit a major milestone: becoming a Barbie doll. Mattel, which has previously released dolls based on other inspiring women—there’s an Ashley Graham Barbie, a Zendaya Barbie, etc — included Cox in its Tribute Collection, marking the first time a Barbie doll has been based on a transgender...

www.allure.com

