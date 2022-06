The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to three separate incidents on Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend including a drowning at Margaritaville. Mark McKinnon, public information officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that there were two boating incidents that occurred over the weekend. A minor boat collision took place near Margaritaville with no injuries. However, there was another collision that was more serious. That collision was between a ski boat and a kayaker near Three Sisters Island in the main body of the lake. The kayaker sustained serious injuries to a foot.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO