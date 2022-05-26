ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

National Museum of the U.S Army Honors Heroes

By 7NewsDC
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington ABC7 — As Memorial Day approaches the National...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: Rolling to Remember 2022

WASHINGTON (7News) — Motorcycle riders from across the nation rallied on the National Mall for the annual Rolling to Remember during Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May, 29, 2022. The organization's goal is to bring awareness to U.S. veterans, to demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

National Memorial Day Parade returns to DC on Monday after 3 years

WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time since 2019, the National Memorial Day Parade returned to Constitution Avenue in D.C. Monday afternoon. The parade was scheduled to take place just a couple of months after the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, so organizers cancelled it. Last year it was filmed for TV but the public was not allowed to come out to see it.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Army#Memorial Day
WJLA

D.C. activates emergency heat plan amid rising temperatures

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. officials have activated a heat emergency plan for the District effective Tuesday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 1, as heat indexes are forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher. The Heat Emergency Plan activates cooling centers throughout the District to help D.C. residents get relief...
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Two men drown in Maryland waters over Memorial Day weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the drowning deaths of two men over Memorial Day weekend. A 37-year-old man boating in the Potomac River drowned Monday on Memorial Day. The drowning occurred in an area south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge a little before 6...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WJLA

Folks caught with more than 4 ounces of marijuana in Va. may soon be charged, fined $500

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Jumping for Jollibee! Fast food restaurant set to open in Alexandria June 15

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Police investigating possible threat made to Churchill High School in Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. (7News DC) — There has been an increase in fake school threats following the mass shooting in at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. One such possible threat impacted Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland. A parent sent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy