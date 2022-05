CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Boston Mill Road and 69 A alerted Cherokee County 911. Crews from all three Cherokee County EMS stations responded. “Also responding were units from Galena Fire Department and Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office and KHP. MedFlight air medical was also utilized,” Cherokee County EMS state in a release of information.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO