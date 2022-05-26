ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best MLB player props: Strikeouts should be aplenty in Phillies-Braves

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmWQF_0frPQQaU00

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola hasn’t exactly been bad this season, but the team hasn’t won a single one of his starts since the opener.

Regardless, the righty regularly pitches into the sixth inning and ranks top five this season in strikeouts per nine innings. His Atlanta Braves counterpart on Thursday, Kyle Wright, also ranks top 10 while seeing the fruits of his labor pay off to the tune of a 4-2 record and 2.49 ERA.

Their duel headlines my top player props to watch for Thursday’s slate of games.

Odds provided by Tipico

Pitching Props

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over 7.5 strikeouts (+107) vs. Braves

This pick isn’t just about Nola’s 11.01 K/9. It’s also about the Braves’ league-worst strikeout percentage. And while Nola hasn’t faced the rival since his final game of last season, he enters this contest averaging eight strikeouts in his last six starts. If they don’t chase him from the game too early, I love the value on his over.

Kyle Wright (Braves): Over 5.5 strikeouts (-106) vs. Phillies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJDXJ_0frPQQaU00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Wright ranks seventh in the majors at 10.72 K/9, however that number is down to 8.61 in four May starts. But he does have 15 strikeouts in his last two games combined and I think he can keep that momentum going against a Phillies lineup that hasn’t seen much of his stuff. I like his over up to 6.5 strikeouts, and the line is only 5.5 on Tipico.

Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers): Under 5.5 strikeouts vs. Cleveland Guardians

Prior to the Guardians’ game on Wednesday, it had been about two weeks since a starting pitcher was able to whiff more than five of their batters in a game. Skubal’s last start came against them in that span, and he also failed to eclipse five. So despite standout games like his 11-K performance against the Orioles two starts ago, I think he again falls under 5.5 strikeouts in this one.

Hitting Props

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers): Over 1.5 total bases (-122) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3sKd_0frPQQaU00
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Betts had a six-game hitting streak going before Wednesday’s pinch appearance, and it started against these Diamondbacks. He doesn’t have much of a history with starter Humberto Castellanos, but his bat is one of the hottest in the league. In his last four starts, Betts has nine hits, including four home runs.

Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians): Over 1.5 total bases vs. Detroit Tigers

Remember that thing about Tarik Skubal falling under his strikeout line? Well, Ramirez will be one of the biggest that happens. He leads the Guardians in plate appearances against the lefty and has gone 5-for-11 in those chances. Not to mention, Ramirez has five extra-base hits in his last three games, including two home runs.

Tyrone Taylor (Milwaukee Brewers): Under 1.5 total bases vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In his first career game against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, Taylor hit home runs in consecutive at-bats. Now his team is about to face the vet in the midst of a stretch where Taylor has homered three times in five games. But Wainwright, who has been really good himself this year, is in the middle of his best three-game stretch. I think he gets the better of Taylor, who went 0-for-3 the last time they met.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson pitcher set to make his first start for the Braves

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has been having a breakout season coming out of the bullpen for the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The rookie has produced a 2.22 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched in relief this season. He currently ranks 5th among all rookie pitchers in strikeouts, with nearly 20 fewer innings pitched than the four players ranked ahead of him. Heading into this Sunday, he was tied for the second-most strikeouts by a National League reliever. Strider has been outstanding for the Braves this season with all of his appearances so far coming in relief. He has been so good in relief that the Braves have opted to name him their starting pitcher for their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves will travel to Arizona Monday, with the rookie’s first start being on Memorial Day. The game is set to start at 8:10 p.m. as we’ll get to see Strider’s first action as a starting pitcher. Spencer Strider gets his first MLB start Monday when the hard-throwing #Braves rookie faces Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in a series opener at Arizona. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 29, 2022 List Five former Clemson players are top-three players on their NFL team  
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd Frazier doesn’t hold back on Twitter as Rutgers baseball is shockingly left out of the NCAA Tournament

Rutgers baseball got left out of the NCAA Tournament, a surprising if not shocking decision from the selection committee. And Todd Frazier, the most prominent alumni of the baseball program, didn’t hold back on social media on Monday afternoon It was a tremendous year for Rutgers baseball, which finished 44-15 (17-7 Big Ten). They were remarkably consistent, having finished second in the Big Ten regular-season and second in the Big Ten Tournament. And yet the regular-season champion (Maryland) and the conference tournament champion (Michigan, who received an automatic berth) are both in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers finished the season with a No....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projected first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp to work out with Hawks

MarJon Beauchamp of the NBA G League Ignite will reportedly be among the prospects to work out with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. Beauchamp emerged as perhaps the top Ignite prospect this year, averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in 24 games. He is most commonly projected to be a first-round pick after dazzling at times on the defensive end with his length and athleticism.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy