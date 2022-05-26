Best MLB player props: Strikeouts should be aplenty in Phillies-Braves

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola hasn’t exactly been bad this season, but the team hasn’t won a single one of his starts since the opener.

Regardless, the righty regularly pitches into the sixth inning and ranks top five this season in strikeouts per nine innings. His Atlanta Braves counterpart on Thursday, Kyle Wright, also ranks top 10 while seeing the fruits of his labor pay off to the tune of a 4-2 record and 2.49 ERA.

Their duel headlines my top player props to watch for Thursday’s slate of games.

Pitching Props

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over 7.5 strikeouts (+107) vs. Braves

This pick isn’t just about Nola’s 11.01 K/9. It’s also about the Braves’ league-worst strikeout percentage. And while Nola hasn’t faced the rival since his final game of last season, he enters this contest averaging eight strikeouts in his last six starts. If they don’t chase him from the game too early, I love the value on his over.

Kyle Wright (Braves): Over 5.5 strikeouts (-106) vs. Phillies

Wright ranks seventh in the majors at 10.72 K/9, however that number is down to 8.61 in four May starts. But he does have 15 strikeouts in his last two games combined and I think he can keep that momentum going against a Phillies lineup that hasn’t seen much of his stuff. I like his over up to 6.5 strikeouts, and the line is only 5.5 on Tipico.

Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers): Under 5.5 strikeouts vs. Cleveland Guardians

Prior to the Guardians’ game on Wednesday, it had been about two weeks since a starting pitcher was able to whiff more than five of their batters in a game. Skubal’s last start came against them in that span, and he also failed to eclipse five. So despite standout games like his 11-K performance against the Orioles two starts ago, I think he again falls under 5.5 strikeouts in this one.

Hitting Props

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers): Over 1.5 total bases (-122) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Betts had a six-game hitting streak going before Wednesday’s pinch appearance, and it started against these Diamondbacks. He doesn’t have much of a history with starter Humberto Castellanos, but his bat is one of the hottest in the league. In his last four starts, Betts has nine hits, including four home runs.

Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians): Over 1.5 total bases vs. Detroit Tigers

Remember that thing about Tarik Skubal falling under his strikeout line? Well, Ramirez will be one of the biggest that happens. He leads the Guardians in plate appearances against the lefty and has gone 5-for-11 in those chances. Not to mention, Ramirez has five extra-base hits in his last three games, including two home runs.

Tyrone Taylor (Milwaukee Brewers): Under 1.5 total bases vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In his first career game against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, Taylor hit home runs in consecutive at-bats. Now his team is about to face the vet in the midst of a stretch where Taylor has homered three times in five games. But Wainwright, who has been really good himself this year, is in the middle of his best three-game stretch. I think he gets the better of Taylor, who went 0-for-3 the last time they met.

