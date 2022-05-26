ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Photos: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhTJG_0frPQ3cG00

The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the field and is hoping to bounce back quickly after missing the weekend at the PGA Championship.

The winner of the PGA, Justin Thomas, is also in the field and is the betting favorite at +1000. Other big names taking on the par 70, 7,209-yard track include Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth.

Last year, Jason Kokrak was able to slip on the plaid jacket while also adding to his garage, taking home an old-school Chevy truck.

Here are some of the best photos from the week in the Lone Star State.

Charles Schwab: PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Paul McGinley is worried about Tiger Woods

During an interview with Golf Channel, after Tiger Woods retired from Southern Hills, the Team Europe leader Paul McGinley shared his thoughts on the Tiger. As we know, Tiger retired from the PGA Championship after passing the cut (which many of the top players have failed to do…). Certainly...
GOLF
Financial World

Justin Thomas: "Tiger Woods just said he was feeling terrible because.."

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was surprised after Woods left the PGA, but it was clear he was unable to continue. "I wouldn't say how tough it was to see him struggle. I mean, he made the cut in his second major in a row, what, a year and a half after being in a gruesome car accident, [with a] broken leg? "I don't think you guys understand how unbelievable that is.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
Tennis World Usa

John Daly: "Tiger Woods should use golf cart"

At the moment it is not possible to make any predictions on the recovery times of a full form from Tiger Woods. He himself described his experience at the Masters comparing it to climbing Mount Everest. The main problem he exposed himself after the first lap of the PGA, closed in 74 strokes.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed ditches PXG Driver at Charles Schwab, changes to Grindworks

Patrick Reed is using a new driver this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, putting down the PXG 0811X Gen4 and picking up a Grindworks model. Reed signed with PXG in January, having been a free agent, and he described their 0811X Gen4 driver as "unbelievable" and a club that "gives him the best opportunity to make his golf swing."
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman keeps golf world waiting for LIV Golf announcement

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has been a concept of complete mystery since its inception and the uncertainty increased on Friday when the first event's field news was delayed. The golf world waited all day holding its breath, contemplating which players committed to the event at the Centurion Club on...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Pin position causes absolute carnage at high school state championship

Us hardened golf viewers love to see the players struggle. At both the Charles Schwab and Dutch Open over the weekend, players couldn’t get near the ‘level-fours’ (16-under) that is considered a ‘fair course’, and, of course, nothing is better than seeing a slog through 18 holes when they arrive at locations such as Bethpage Black’s Black course, Shinnecock Hills, or wet and windy Carnoustie.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Country Club#The Pga Tour#Chevy#Espn
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler's busy Sunday: PGA Tour playoff defeat followed by wedding

Scottie Scheffler probably wished he birdied the 72nd hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge because it would've saved rushing to his other commitment on Sunday. Scheffler entered into a playoff with Sam Burns at Colonial Country Club and was beaten on the first hole when Burns slammed in a 38-foot putt from the back fringe.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods impressed by Ashleigh Barty

Last month Barty made headlines again for a notable sporting achievement, always winning on grass, this time on a golf course in her home tournament in Brookwater, Queensland, and taking home a hefty check. A few days ago the news came that she will participate in a team tournament that will be played in the United States this summer, together with other sports stars such as the captain of the English football team Harry Kane, the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola , boxer Canelo Alvarez.
TENNIS
The Spun

Video Of Ridiculous Hole At Girls State Golf Tournament Going Viral

The state of Iowa made sure things were very interesting by the time girls at the 3A State Golf tournament made it to hole 18. According to one local reporter, the average score on the final hole was a quadruple bogey. Tweeting, "No, the golfers weren't bad, but this had to have been the most unfair pin placement I've ever seen. This slope gave the athletes no chance."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two players sharing a house at the Senior PGA Championship are also sharing the 36-hole lead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Odd Couple, golfers Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames, they are not. But the housemates for this week’s 82nd Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores do have something in common – a share of the 36-hole lead at 8-under 134 after shooting matching 5-under 66s in Friday’s second round which started with rain and wind and only got colder as the day progressed.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for 2022 men's quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The men’s individual national champion has been crowned, which means one thing: it’s time for match play. Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent won the individual national title at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship on Monday evening, defeating Parker Coody (Texas), Ryan Burnett (North Carolina) and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Oklahoma State) in a four-way playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy