Photos: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club

The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the field and is hoping to bounce back quickly after missing the weekend at the PGA Championship.

The winner of the PGA, Justin Thomas, is also in the field and is the betting favorite at +1000. Other big names taking on the par 70, 7,209-yard track include Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth.

Last year, Jason Kokrak was able to slip on the plaid jacket while also adding to his garage, taking home an old-school Chevy truck.

Here are some of the best photos from the week in the Lone Star State.

