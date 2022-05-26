ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberpunk 2077 leak reveals DLC plans, mutes Keanu Reeves

By Kyle Campbell
 5 days ago
CD Projekt Red hasn’t given any concrete details on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion yet. Other than it’ll probably be out next year. Well, an alleged leak may have given us some story details.

Over on Reddit, user Nihas0 shared several text files that are apparently from Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansion (thanks, VGC). Mainly quest dialogue that suggests Songbird, a character found in the original game’s code, will be heavily involved. It’s pretty extensive stuff, which lines up with reports claiming the expansion will be massive.

There’s also little-to-no dialogue from Johnny Silverhand, meaning you probably won’t hear Keanu Reeves all that much. It looks like Songbird may have straight-up silenced Johnny for whatever reason. Maybe Reeves couldn’t do any recordings this go-around, but your guess is as good as mine.

Despite the leak looking legit, remember to take all of this will a grain of salt. Even if it’s totally authentic, games change a lot during development. Considering this expansion isn’t due out until sometime in 2023, I’m betting those narrative tidbits won’t stay the same.

The folks over at CD Project Red are still issuing major patches for Cyberpunk 2077, which will likely keep happening for ages after the nightmarish launch.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

