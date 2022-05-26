ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Worthy on modern NBA players: 'All they do is practice threes ... get tattoos and tweet'

 4 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy has earned the right to make observations about the current state of the NBA.

During his time playing basketball, Worthy won an NCAA championship, as well as three NBA championships, even winning NBA Finals MVP in 1988. He made seven All-Star appearances, and frankly, I enjoy hearing whatever he has to say during his Lakers post-game analysis.

But just like Worthy has earned his right to share his thoughts on the league, we’ve all earned the right to make fun of him for it if he said something silly.

During a recent interview, while comparing his era to the modern era, Worthy said something that is absolutely hilarious when read out-of-context (via 97.1 FM):

“You learned how to live. You learned how to balance your freaking checkbook in college, there’s a lot of things. When you don’t get that, guys are coming to the NBA who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice threes, lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media. That’s it.”

The three-time NBA champion thinks that all players do now is practice 3-pointers, get tattoos and tweet. That’s an outstanding lifestyle and something that is going to resonate with a lot of basketball fans!

One fan noticed that Worthy’s description of a modern hooper reminded them of Kevin Durant — and, of course, KD replied. The Brooklyn superstar noted that he had a sharp midrange game

Others noticed that Worthy’s comments sound an awful lot like this meme about hot chips and lying.

Here were some of the best reactions that I found when I checked the quote tweets:

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

