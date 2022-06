LCM (50m) Live Results under “2022 Speedo Grand Challenge” on MeetMobile. On the final day of the 2022 Speedo Grand Challenge, the men’s and women’s 200 breast, 100 back, 200 fly, 800 free, 1500 free, and 100 free were contested. One of the highlights was Stanford swimmer Andrei Minakov winning the men’s 100 free in a time of 49.11. It was well off his best time of 47.57, but a new season-best for him. This race was his first time racing the 100 free long course this season, but he’s swam it quite a few times in short course yards, such as when he finished third in the event at NCAAs in 41.09.

