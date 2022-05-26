ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHV-encoded ORF45 activates human NLRP1 inflammasome

By Xing Yang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt steady state, the NOD-like receptor (NLR)-containing pyrin domain (PYD) (NLRP)1 inflammasome is maintained in an auto-inhibitory complex by dipeptidyl peptidases 8 and 9 (DPP8 and DPP9) and is activated by pathogen-encoded proteases after infection. Here, we showed that the open reading frame (ORF)45 protein of the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus activated...

#Orf#Nlrp#Vat#Kshv#Dipeptidyl Peptidases 8#Pyd#Nacht#Inflammasome Assembly#Access
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mapping microglia states in the human brain through the integration of high-dimensional techniques

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-019-0532-y, published online 18 November 2019. In the version of this article initially published, Fig.3b,c, Fig. 5a"“d, Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Fig. 8b contained errors. Fig. 3b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5a contained a duplicate image for the TMEM119 control sample, and panels b and c showed incorrect immunohistochemistry quantifications. Fig. 5d contained an incorrect image for the t-SNE map of P2RY12; it was a duplicate of the map for HLA-DRA. Extended Data Fig. 1 contained incorrect images in panel a for Pat 7 (TMEM119), Pat 12 (TMEM119, CD74) and Pat 15 (CD68) and in panel b for Pat 3 (GFAP), Pat 12 (TMEM119 and P2YR12) and Pat 13 (TMEM119). Supplementary Fig. 8b contained an incorrect image for the CSF2 t-SNE panel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A comprehensive database of crystal-bearing magmas for the calibration of a rheological model

In this work, we present a comprehensive rheological database including most of the existing data relevant for crystal-bearing magmas collected from the scientific literature, covering the entire range of natural volcanic conditions, in terms of crystal content (1"“80%), crystal shape (aspect ratio R from 1 to 13), and strain rate (between 10âˆ’7 and 102"‰sâˆ’1). Datasets were collected and discerned as a function of the information which we considered necessary for building a general systematic model describing relative viscosity of crystal-bearing magmas, such as the apparent and melt viscosity, the crystal concentration, crystal shape, and the strain rate. The selected dataset was then used for modelling the relative viscosity of a liquid-solid mixture having different concentrations of particles with different R, subjected to different strain rates. The proposed model allows us to quantitatively describe the rheological behaviour of crystal-bearing magmatic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Plant hormone regulation of abiotic stress responses

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In Figure 1b, the label 'Hyper-osmotic shock' was incorrectly shown as 'Hypo-osmotic shock'. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article; we apologise for the confusion. Institute of Technology, University of Tartu, Tartu, Estonia. Rainer Waadt.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discrimination of circular polarized light

Nature Nanotechnology 17, 408"“416 (2022) The polarization control of light opens numerous explorations like information communication or three-dimensional displays. However, because the difference between number of left-handed and right-handed photons in the free electromagnetic field is less than a percent, there is still a great challenge to measure the difference.
SCIENCE
