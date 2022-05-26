ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Teen Graduates From College Before Graduating From High School

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G815u_0frPIaBC00
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio teenager recently earned a college degree before her high school graduation, according to WLWT 5 .

Abbie Campana is the first student from Lakeview Local Schools to graduate with both an associates degree from college and a high school diploma — and school officials said she got her college degree in business administration first.

Campana had been taking College Credit Plus at Youngstown State University since her sophomore year of high school and carefully mapped out how to get her associate's degree before graduating from Lakeview High School. She has taken college classes full-time for the past two years, and by May she had earned 80 credit hours and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. All the college credits also counted toward her high school diploma.

Days after Campana graduated from Youngstown State University, she graduated from Lakeview High School — as valedictorian. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall and wants to earn a bachelor's degree in supply chain management . She will be considered a freshman, but will be taking junior-level classes. Thus, she'll be able to obtain her degree in just two years.

According to Statista , about 37.5 percent of the U.S. population aged 25 and older in 2020 had graduated from college or another higher education.

Comments / 2

Beth Gehm-Bishop
5d ago

A huge congrats to this blessed kid! The parents have to be VERY proud and should be!! I wish the best cause the sky is the limit for this one, and big money, good career, and hopefully love and happiness too.

Reply
3
Evelyn Hall
5d ago

CONGRATULATIONS....Young lady God truly BLESSED YOU make you Succeed in everything you do. Continue to ask God to direct your path.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#Lakeview Local Schools#College Credit Plus#Lakeview High School#Gpa#Youngstownstate#Https T Co Kjwh9f20ux
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio national cemetery hosts Memorial Day service

RITTMAN, Ohio — The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday to honor and remember fallen military members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The 2022 Memorial Day Commemoration ceremony began at 10 a.m. at the cemetery’s main flagpole and featured a battlefield cross presentation, a […]
RITTMAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Biggest cities in Ohio 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lakeview, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
13abc.com

Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog is recovering at a shelter in Ohio after people reported seeing the dog chained to the back of a car and being dragged down the road. Eyewitnesses told Animal Charity of Ohio that Oreo was dragged by a car going approximately 35 mph for about 100 yards and then chained up in a backyard.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
531
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy