Carry the Load, non-profit that honors active-duty military and veterans, stops in Colorado Springs

By Jessica Gruenling
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Carry the Load is making its way through Colorado Springs. The non-profit has a mission of restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Carry the Load started in 2011 and went on to become a national movement to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

The relay has five routes, covering 48 states, and is a 20,000-mile journey.

The team began making its way through Colorado on May 17 from Minot, North Dakota.

It's a 32-day journey that will end in Dallas, TX at the Dallas Memorial March on Sunday.

The relay not only provides emotional healing but raises funds to assist with the many challenges facing the military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

This year the goal is to raise $2 million. The money will go towards recovery services, job placement, suicide prevention, and scholarships for kids of the fallen.

Those walking got into town Thursday morning and made a stop at the Air Force Academy. They'll also go to UCCS, Memorial Park, and the Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

On Friday they'll visit Pikes Peak National Cemetery before heading to Amarillo, TX.

