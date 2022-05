Restaurateur Hugh Osmond has said the price of dining out could “soar” in the coming months as the UK continues to face a cost of living crisis. The former chief executive of Pizza Express explained that some food product costs had risen by as much as 30 per cent.He added that he expects these higher costs to last “for months” and he predicts food and drink inflation to reach as much as 10 per cent at his restaurants. Osmond, who founded Punch Taverns, said: “It’s a big problem and it’s going to hit food [across all categories].”Speaking to The Mail...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO