A call centre operator plagued by such virulent eczema she was left balding, bedbound and slept in a balaclava to stop her oozing face from sticking to the pillow says a “life-changing” £9 cream cleared her skin “overnight.”While Kimberley Reardon, 30, suffered with mild baby eczema until she was three-years-old, it did not flare-up again until her teens and it was only in her 20s that her catastrophic problems began and she was covered from head-to-toe in red raw patches of the dry, flaking skin condition.For the next decade, her eczema frequently developed into painful, weeping sores and saw...

SKIN CARE ・ 11 HOURS AGO