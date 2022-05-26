ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Registration open for 2022 Freedom School

randolphcollege.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is open for Freedom School 2022, a partnership between The Listening, Inc. and Randolph College. An initiative of the Children’s Defense Fund, Freedom Schools offer a free, six-week summer literacy and cultural enrichment program for K-12...

www.randolphcollege.edu

Comments / 0

Related
randolphcollege.edu

Randolph celebrates the Class of 2022 during Commencement

Roosevelt Montás encouraged students to reflect on their four years at Randolph during his Commencement address to the Class of 2022 on Sunday. He posed questions both personal and far-reaching, asking graduates to ponder what they’ve learned and who they’ve become, as well as the kind of citizen they want to be moving forward.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Help feed southwest Virginia with the ‘Days of Caring’ summer food drive

(WFXR) — While many people associated summertime with time at the pool, camping trips, or family picnics, for too many southwest Virginians, the season means hunger. With one in five children in southwest Virginia experiencing food insecurity, summer is a vulnerable time for many children when school meals are not available. The “Days of Caring […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Observing Memorial Day and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Temporary lane closures could impact your commute starting today in Lynchburg. Crews will be working on nearly a dozen streets as they install new utility lines. Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

New Taking It to The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center set to open June 3

The New Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center, located at 235 N. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Pulaski, will host a grand opening and dedication on June 3. “When God first sent us to Pulaski in 2010 to do a 30-day crusade that turned into 90 days, and then taking a yearly lease on a building, we didn’t see 2022 … but He did,” remarked Pastor Charlie Barbettini.
PULASKI, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Education
Randolph, VA
Education
chathamstartribune.com

Six businesses receive grants to open or expand

Six businesses in Danville got a monetary boost last week as the River District Association hosted a celebration ceremony for its Dream Launch grant recipients. More than $140,000 was awarded to businesses to open or expand their brick-and-mortar businesses in the River District. Another $17,500 was awarded as part of a new funding opportunity, Catalyst grants, which assist businesses in developing new ideas.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

‘Drink up!’ Danville says

Justin Ferrell is toasting Danville’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which allows visitors to sip alcoholic beverages while strolling through part of the city’s River District. “It’s going to be unique for all businesses downtown because tourism is happening in Danville and people are excited about moving into...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Schools#Freedom School 2022#The Listening Inc#Randolph College#Time Traveling
WHSV

Health United Foundation: drug overdoses increasing in Virginia for those 65+

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Health Foundation is concerned about Virginia’s elderly population, after newly released data finds concerning statistics about drug overdoses. ”The increase that we see in, in the United States across all demographics, including seniors, is an increase in drug deaths related to non-prescription opioids,”...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Grown gets new look; upgrades to program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a lover of all things Virginia Grown, you might have noticed some changes recently, a new website and a fresh logo. “The Virginia Grown program was established in 1995. It helps support farmers, producers, and growers, along with farmers’ markets through our website where they can search our database to find out where to buy fresh produce throughout the Commonwealth,” explained Rob Davenport, director of marketing and development for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WSLS

LIST: Memorial Day events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – There will be a number of events held throughout the Commonwealth on Monday as thousands come together to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating all Americans who have fought and died in our...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Memorial Day in honor of all military members who have died while serving the U.S. Youngkin has ordered that U.S. flags, Virginia flags and POW/MIA flags be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in honor and memory of Memorial Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.
RADFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy