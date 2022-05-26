ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde holds vigil to honor victims of school shooting

 4 days ago

The nation continues to grapple with yet another mass shooting that snatched the lives of 19 children and two teachers...

Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde shooting

The Justice Department will investigate how the police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a mass shooting at an elementary school last week. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the site of the attack at the Robb Elementary School on Sunday and comforted victims’ families, survivors and staff.
What some gun owners are saying in the wake of America's latest mass shooting

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
Stella M. Chávez

StellaChávezisKERA’seducation reporter/blogger. Her journalism roots run deep: She spent a decade and a half in newspapers – including seven years atThe Dallas Morning News, where she covered education and won the Livingston Award for National Reporting, which is given annually to the best journalists across the country under age 35. The award-winning entry was “Yolanda’s Crossing,” a seven-partDMN series she co-wrote that reconstructs the 5,000-mile journey of a young Mexican sexual-abuse victim from a smallOaxacanvillage to Dallas. For the last two years, she worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,where she was part of the agency’s outreach efforts on the Affordable Care Act and ran the regional office’s social media efforts.
