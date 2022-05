Last week, I had the honor of joining U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Congressman Joe Courtney for a tour of Dominion Energy’s Millstone Nuclear Power Station here in Waterford. Millstone was one of several stops the Secretary made while in Connecticut to press for cleaner forms of energy production as the country seeks to achieve 100% clean electricity supplies by 2035. She underscored the importance of preserving existing nuclear power plants, particularly Millstone—one of only two remaining nuclear power stations in New England, to reach this goal. It made me realize just how important this power station is, not only for the Town of Waterford and the State of Connecticut, but for the New England region and the entire country too.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO