Truth be told, it took me a while to find my old Amazon Cloud Cam at the bottom of a storage bin today after learning that Amazon is discontinuing the device. Launched in 2017, Cloud Cam was useful in its day, but rendered largely obsolete in our house by its lack of integration with Amazon’s Ring system. We’ve used it as an extra camera to monitor a cat door on vacation, or to check in unobtrusively on a playdate in the basement, but for the most part it goes unplugged and unused.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO