MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be a little extra cautious around the state’s turtle population over the next several weeks. From late May through June, turtles across the Badger State will start crawling out from the rivers, lakes, and wetlands they call home and head toward nearby uplands to lay eggs, the Wisconsin Dept. Of Natural Resources explained in a Facebook post.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO