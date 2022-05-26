Hubbard Park Splash Pad Now Open

The newest addition to Hubbard Park is a music-themed splash pad that officially opened Thursday morning under rainy skies with a brief ceremony attended by City of Sedalia officials, as well as Sedalia Parks & Rec staff, board members, and area residents. Rain was approaching Sedalia as the ceremony...
Now, this is one big fish. Tin Stillings of Morrisville, Missouri (just North of Springfield) caught the big guy he was hoping for a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. This replaces the previous record of 6 pounds, 14 ounces set in 2018. The fish was officially declared the...
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge High School community has organized a vigil to honor their recently deceased home school communicator, Mike Woods. The vigil will take place Monday night at the RBHS stadium from 7 to 8 p.m. Students say they want to honor the gifts that Woods brought to their community.
It was a battle for the ages, or at least the 2022 school year when members of the Sedalia Police Department battled for bragging rights against the Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia 200 School Officials in a cardboard boat race in the Joe Arbisi Pool on Monday, May 23, 2022.
The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
One-of-a-kind Secluded Compound in the heart of Lake Ozark. Perfect opportunity for developers/builders in a prime location . This Parcel Package has 2 homes, residential lots, 11.8 acres with 400 ft of commercial frontage right off Bagnell Dam Blvd. Within the gates of the compound consists of a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & additional Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200sqft open floor plan with effortless entertaining indoor& outdoor living, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with astonishing lake views. These breath-taking lake views are captured from 4/5 of the master bedrooms. Smart-home features include security camera, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest houses’ 1,609sqft features 2bed/2bath. If you are looking for a truly remarkable Lake Estate, look no further.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — IMPACT DAY in Kansas City for your Memorial Day. There's a 20% chance of a brief shower and thunderstorm in the morning in KC. After 6:30 PM, there's a better chance of storms in Northeast KS and Northwest MO. These storms could produce, wind, hail and a brief tornado. High 88 Wind: South g40 MPH.
Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
Juneteenth 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18 at Hubbard Park, Johnson and Missouri, in Sedalia. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery. It honors the saga of African people in the US from the slave ship to freedom. The 22nd annual event, sponsored by the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
I have tried to explore as many local restaurants in our listening area as I can. I thank you listeners for all of the suggestions. There has not been a lack of options when it comes to places to dine in Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Cole Camp and we will be headed to Marshall in the near future.
It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
The labor market in the aftermath of the pandemic continues to shift and now locals aren't quite as eager to content with tough teaching gigs. Here's data that offers more insight into the worsening trend . . . As of May 12, the number of people leaving the district is...
Some of our local politically engaged denizens believe that city hall basically scuttled KCI in order to force a yes vote for the new airport via social media slander. Whilst the old school buildings had their charms, there's no denying that the current state of the facility is outdated and frustrating.
A Columbia man was seriously hurt Monday morning after a wreck on Highway 22 west of Route 7 in Boone County.
The post Columbia man seriously hurt after morning wreck on Highway 22 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The City of Sedalia gave a demonstration of its newly-purchased asphalt milling machine on Monday afternoon in downtown Sedalia. With Public Works Ops Manager Justin Bray, Mayor Andrew Dawson and City councilwoman Rhiannon Foster in attendance, Public Works employees drove up in the new machine and began working on an alleyway between 6th and 7th as a demonstration of the new machine's abilities.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0