Sedalia, MO

Hubbard Park Splash Pad Now Open

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
The newest addition to Hubbard Park is a music-themed splash pad that officially opened Thursday morning under rainy skies with a brief ceremony attended by City of Sedalia officials, as well as Sedalia Parks & Rec staff, board members, and area residents. Rain was approaching Sedalia as the ceremony...

