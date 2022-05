Are you sick of clutter? Does it frustrate you to find similar items in various rooms in your home? It’s one of my pet peeves!. I know that a cluttered home causes stress. An organized space, on the other hand, saves you time, energy and money, and allows for more relaxation and inner peace. Therefore, I have decided to make some small changes to declutter and de-stress my home.

