Astrid Axtman is a Business Management major and a Dance minor from Fargo, North Dakota. In the future she will be an associate at Boston Consulting Group which is based out of Minneapolis. Professor Sue Gunness said that she has “So enjoyed having Astrid Axman in class for several semesters. Astrid brings such curiosity and energy to the classroom in artistic pursuit.”

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO