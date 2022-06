Four tenants leased space at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale, bringing the office building to 90 percent occupancy. Boston-based sales development services provider Reveneer leased 18,392 square feet on the 17th floor, and Kentucky-based logistics firm Ryan Transportation leased 4,600 square feet on the 12th floor at 101 Northeast Third Avenue, according to a release from the landlord’s broker. Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency company Marathon Digital Holdings leased 5,600 square feet on the 12th floor, and California-based asparagus producer Altar Produce leased 1,700 square feet on the third floor.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO