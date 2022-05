One of the top magazine and digital publications, Athlon Sports released its college football top 25 for the upcoming football season. Michigan is coming off the best season since the College Football Playoff was created in the college football landscape. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship and made it to the CFP — while losing to Georgia in the CFP semifinals. The maize and blue ended the season ranked No. 3 after the final rankings came out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO