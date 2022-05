Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial, official, start of summer in Minnesota. Plenty of families pack up and head north to spend time away from home with friends and family. But what if you could get away, leave it all behind, and not have to drive hours away? A Lonsdale-area vineyard is offering a unique camping experience that takes place steps away from the growing grapes. Prairie Woods Farm Vineyard Camp has just ONE campsite, but it is award-winning. Here's what you need to know about camping at this close-by location.

