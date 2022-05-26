ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Texas law enforcement update on Uvalde shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed a Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.

Texas authorities are holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with the latest information. The motive for the massacre—the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago—remains under investigation, with authorities saying that the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, had no known criminal or mental health history.

Uvalde 3rd-grader describes surviving massacre

Investigators were also unable to say with any certainty whether an armed school district security officer outside Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde exchanged fire with Ramos when he first arrived on Tuesday.

