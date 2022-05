A local hotspot for Ramen is getting a new home in a location that’s likely familiar to many Columbus foodies. Fukuryu Ramen will be opening a new restaurant inside the former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen, the standalone restaurant launched by the popular local grocery and meat market chain. Carfagna’s Kitchen closed before the brand opened a massive new location nearby combining both its marketplace and restaurant offerings.

