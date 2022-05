Series developer FromSoftware has provided an update on when the PC servers of the Dark Souls trilogy will be fixed. Back in January of this year the online servers for the Dark Souls trilogy were shut down after a Remote Code Execution (RCE) hack was being used by some players to take control of other players’ PCs. This was followed by a statement from publisher Bandai Namco last month which confirmed that a fix for the issue was being looked at.

