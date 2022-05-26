ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Happened to Gayle King's Foot? An Injury Update

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the hosts of CBS Mornings, Gayle King, has been sporting a large boot for the past few days, prompting fans to wonder what happened to her foot. King had followed a fairly rigorous schedule of appearances over the previous weeks before showing up publicly in her boot. What happened...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Gayle King
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son reduced to tears by incredible family surprise

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is preparing to graduate, and his parents organised he sweetest surprise for him ahead of the monumentous occasion, and it left him in tears. The Hollywood actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, flew Dylan's uncle, Lyndon, out, and it was clear that a close bond was shared as Dylan was immediately in tears as soon as he sighted his family member. "You're my boy, my pride my joy," Lyndon sung, as Dylan got up from the gathering of his friends to embrace him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Cbs#Television#Cbs Mornings#People#Mri
Popculture

'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Requests 'Meeting' With Replacement Host Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd appear to be preparing for a showdown.After a hectic few months during which it was announced The Wendy Williams Show will be coming to an end with Shepherd taking over the time slot with her own new series, Sherri, starting in September, Williams is apparently ready to give her replacement host a piece of her mind in person."I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet," Williams reportedly stated in statement shortly after she confirmed she wouldn't be watching Shepherd's upcoming show, a declaration the former The View host...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Awkward'! Wendy Williams' Staffers Conflicted About How To End Embattled Host's Talk Show: Source

Wendy Williams' eponymous talk show is coming to an end soon — and staffers need to get on the same page about how to go out with a bang. While some of The Wendy Williams Show staff want to show their respect to the embattled host, others are ready for replacement host Sherri Shepherd to take the reins. "There’s talk [of how to say goodbye] and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell," said a source to Page Six, given that "It’s her show and she’s not...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Sherri Shepherd's Taken Over, But Could Wendy Williams Actually Return To Her Show For The Finale?

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show has been a strange one. The eponymous host has not appeared on her show this season, with guest hosts — including Sherri Shepherd — filling in as Wendy Williams reportedly battled health issues. Even as Williams denied some scary rumors and insisted that she was on the mend, the decision was made to officially end The Wendy Williams Show and replace it permanently with Sherri. As Debmar-Mercury, Shepherd, the crew, and everyone else involved continue turning over this new leaf, is there a chance Williams could make an appearance in her show’s series finale?
ACCIDENTS
d1softballnews.com

The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy