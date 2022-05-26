Fastly To BuyBack $235M Debt

On May 16, 2022, Novan Inc. NOVN reported first quarter financial and operational results in a press release and the filing of Form 10-Q. A conference call and webcast were held that morning to update investors on recent developments. The call highlighted the transformational acquisition of EPI Health, a specialty pharmaceutical commercialization company with four marketed assets. Other important activities include preparation of the New Drug Application (NDA) for SB206, including the completion of stability testing and submission of the application prior to year-end. Novan anticipates three NDAs to be filed in the next three years including applications for SB206 in molluscum, SB019 in COVID-19 and SB204 for acne vulgaris.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO