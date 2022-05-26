ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Eula Mae Bowman Smith

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Bowman Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mom, “Mommaw”, Eula, friend--loved by so many, completed her journey on this earth after a brief illness at UT Medical Center. She never met a stranger and loved good conversation. Eula...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Leon Gladson

ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gladson, along with his daughter, Debbie, was the owner of Gladson’s, Inc. dba Rod Armstrong’s Department Store. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. Mr. Gladson was recognized as Kentucky’s top sales person for several consecutive years. He also owned two department stores in Hardinsburg and Brandenburg, Kentucky, where he was instrumental in starting a Downtown Merchants Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, and served on the board of Directors of Goodwill, Kingsport and Civis Bank. Mr. Gladson was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Gladson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Florine Hubbard Gladson, parents Charles and Maggie Young Gladson, grandson Jeremy Andrew Shedden, and brothers Charles “Chick’ Gladson, Orville Gladson, and Jack Gladson.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel Anderson

KINGSPORT - Sam Anderson, 95, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Kingsport Times-News

Walter Riggins

KINGSPORT - Walter Riggins, 76, of Kingsport passed away Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022 following a period of declining health. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald N. Martin

KINGSPORT - Donald N. Martin, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Villages At Allandale. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James “Harold” Thacker

KINGSPORT - James “Harold” Thacker, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, of natural causes. He was born and raised in Orebank. Harold retired from Holston Valley Hospital in the Emergency Room after 29 years of service. He was an avid UT...
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne “Bo” Cox

SURGOINSVILLE – Wayne “Bo” Cox, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence. Bo was born on February 14, 1951, to Joe and Jean Cox. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. Bo was a loving brother, uncle and a dear friend to all.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patti (Dingus) Vanzant

DUFFIELD, VA - Patti Yvonne (Dingus) Vanzant, 67, Duffield, VA went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Patti was born in Kingsport, TN, on September 17, 1954, and was the daughter of the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeremy Ashmore

Jeremy Ashmore, age 36, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Services will be held at Shades of Grace Community Campus (510 Gibson Mill Road) on Friday, June 3rd at 12:30 pm. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Ashmore family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frances June Williams

MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A visitation will be held on 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Venoy and Ronnie Short. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sharon Jeanell Williams

ROGERSVILLE - Sharon Jeanell Williams, age 58, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, in Rogersville. Sharon was born to Pearl and Paul Horton on November 28, 1963. She was married to Keith Williams. She worked at Contour Industries for 28 years and was looking forward to retiring in about a year. Sharon was a caring and loving wife. She also loved her grandchildren; they were her entire world. She always spent her free time helping others.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert

NORTON, VA – The Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert, 77, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Norton. He was born July 5, 1944, in Maryville, Tn. and was a graduate of Greenback High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Tennessee after becoming a medic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969. He began speaking in church at Meadow Methodist and assisting Mrs. Kirby for two years at Pleasant Hill. In 1963 his district superintendent appointed him to his own church, Sweetwater Parrish. He attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University with a Master of Divinity. He became an elder in the Holston Conference serving churches in Tennessee and Virginia. During his ministry he received his Doctor of Divinity from Drew University.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

James D. Baldwin

MOUNT CARMEL - James D. Baldwin, 78, of Mount Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mausoleum at 12:50 pm.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blanard R. Collins

KINGSPORT - Blanard R. Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rita Sue (Adams) Poole

KINGSPORT - Rita Sue (Adams) Poole, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Rita was born February 21, 1949, in Fall Branch, TN to Roy Lee Adams and Geraldine (Watkins) Adams. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. She worked at JC Penney's, retiring after almost 20 years. She loved to garden and work puzzles. Her roses were her pride and joy. Her furry companions, Buckey and Ellie, also kept her very busy.
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Barger

KINGSPORT - Nancy Barger, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born to the late Hermie Lee and Edna (Sherfey) Howard. Nancy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Joan Turner

KINGSPORT - Linda Joan Turner, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1947, in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Wiley and Lula Peak. Linda was a loving and amazing mother who enjoyed...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teresa Ann Williams Jones

SURGOINSVILLE - Teresa Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, May 30, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Barry Rackley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Cloteen Vicars

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Vicars, 88, of Kingsport, entered into Heaven surrounded by her prayerful and praising family. Phyllis loved her family deeply and protected them with her life. She had a beautiful soul and an infectious personality. Her smile could truly light up a room. Her only priority in life above her family was her Lord. She worshiped him endlessly and always proclaimed God’s name. Our hearts ache in her absence, but we find comfort knowing that she is at peace and waiting on our reunion.
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton remembers on Memorial Day

ELIZABETHTON — Carter Countians who were killed in action in the nation’s wars were remembered at an 11 a.m. ceremony hosted by the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans War Memorial on Memorial Day. A good-sized crowd gathered around the grounds to observe and remember. One of the most movement parts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bicycle races headline busy weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Another busy weekend is planned for downtown Elizabethton, with a professional bicycle race topping the list of activities. There will also be lots of other events going on including: First Friday, the weekly classic car cruise-in, and the weekly Covered Bridge Jam. The annual Carter County Omnium...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

