Have you heard the great news? Rocky Point Adventures just opened in Lonestar, Texas, 68 minutes from Texarkana. This is the Ark-La-Tex's only Floating Obstacle Course and Children's Aqua Park in the area. Family-owned and operated Rocky Point Adventures promises the highest quality equipment with the safest standards to provide an outdoor experience of a lifetime for all ages. The one and only beach resort is located on Ellison Creek Reservoir aka Lone Star Lake and features an 8000 square foot floating water challenge that will definitely challenge those thrillseekers looking for fun in the sun.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO