Just a Little History: Fighting to Get the REA

By News Hound
 4 days ago

It took Sam Rayburn and FDR to make rural power possible....

Kimberly “Kim” Thomas Dawn – Obituary

Kimberly “Kim” Dawn Poole Thomas, 58, of Wendell, NC, passed away unexpectedly at her home on the evening of May 22, 2022. She was born in Raleigh, NC on September 1, 1963. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wyatt Macklin “Mack” Poole, Sr. and Helen Louise Wortham Poole.
WENDELL, NC

