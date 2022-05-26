Just a Little History: Fighting to Get the REA

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 29 May 2022 18:34:52 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Ligon Mill Rd & Woodfield Creek Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Trucks are parking here and making it very hard to see around the hill. The hill already is a blind spot but now trucks are making it worse Turing in and out.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO