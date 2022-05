Mrs. Nancy Pooler age 84 of Wake Forest passed away at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born in Concord, NH on February 7, 1938 to Elizabeth Mary (Ferrin) and Alfred Joseph Cournoyer. She was educated in New Hampshire, moving to North Carolina in the 1980’s. She was employed at Nortel before retirement. She is preceded in death by her husband John P. Pooler Sr. and her grandson Lewis R. Bergeron, sisters Barbara Hardy and Sandy Maxfield.

