Bethany Resident Earns 4th Degree From SCSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. - Jordan Davis (Wallingford, Conn.) of the Southern Connecticut State University men's track and field team won the Javelin Championship on the third day of the NCAA National Championship on Saturday, May 28, 2022 on the campus of Grand Valley State University. Davis won the event with a new school record throw of 72.54, the 11th best mark in Division II history, eighth best throw ever at the NCAA Division II Championships, and best throw in all of the Division II season. Davis became the second SCSU Javelin National Champion, joining Chris Sagnella in 1992. Davis also became the first SCSU male student-athlete to win an outdoor national title since Dan Bourque won the hammer throw in 1998, and the first SCSU male student-athlete to win a national title since Nick Lebron won the indoor heptathlon in 2014. To begin his collegiate career, Davis has now won back-to-back Northeast 10 and New England Javelin titles, been named an All-American in both seasons, earning First-Team All-American honors this season, and was the 2021 NE10 Outdoor Rookie of the Year in addition to this season's national title.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO