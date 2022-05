An Illinois congressman doesn’t want mail-in ballots counted if they arrive at county clerk’s offices after Election Day. Southern Illinois Republican Mike Bost and two other individuals have filed suit in federal court in Chicago contending that Election Day is only designated as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November… and by continuing to accept and count mail-in ballots for up to 14 days after that, Illinois has improperly extended Election Day by 14 days.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO