Killeen, Texas come out and catch the 90's vibe, shop, dance, eat, and most importantly Network. Events With Amey is holding a pop-up shop event on June 12 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center located at 3601 S. WS Young. The theme is the 90s but the objective is to make sure that all the entrepreneurs are swapping ideas and getting their businesses out there. What I love about Events with Amey is this is a young lady who not only have I have grown to really respect, but who is very focused on winning. Her hustle is impeccable, and best of all she uses her success to help lift up others with events like this.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO