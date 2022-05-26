ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Is It Illegal To Pass Tractors On South Dakota Highways?

By JD Collins
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Farming season is in full swing in South Dakota! Tractors are in the fields. Farmers are finishing up in one area and off to the next. Many times that trip includes a short jaunt down one of the rural highways in our area. This is a simple reminder. When...

hot1047.com

Comments / 6

Billy Bob
4d ago

The overly large farm equipment of today should have to be moved from field to field via a Semi tractor with a flatbed. They at least pay road tax on their fuel to help maintain the roads instead of destroy them.

Reply(2)
2
Related
KELOLAND TV

Power outages reported in Southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., the Xcel Energy map shows 191 outages in Sioux Falls impacting 5,162 customers. Multiple power outages have been reported across southeastern South Dakota, following a line of thunderstorms that came through early Monday morning. Xcel Energy is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Morning storms cause damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe line of thunderstorms pushed their way through southeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa, early on Monday, May 30. Here is a look at some of the damage from around the area:. You can submit photos or video by emailing ushare@keloland.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, May 30, 2022. From the National Weather Service:. "Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

South Dakota man leaves the scene of double-fatal accident

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KELO.com) — A fatal accident in North Dakota, involving a South Dakota man who left the scene, is under investigation. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was slowing to turn and was rear-ended by a pickup. The operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were thrown and died on scene from their injuries. The driver of the pickup, a man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a few hours later by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota#Tractor#Iowa
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KARE

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in western Minnesota

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — 9 p.m. Mayor David Reller of Forada, Minnesota gave KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff an exclusive look at the damage to the city caused by a possible tornado. If the tornado in Forada is confirmed by the National Weather Service, it will be the second that has occurred in that area in about 17 days. The first was confirmed in Alexandria on May 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.
HANKINSON, ND
Panhandle Post

Recreational pot validated for ballot in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults. The secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of petition signatures...
KELOLAND TV

Skyrocketing housing costs adding to financial burdens of renters

Steadily rising rents across South Dakota are adding further financial hardship to renters who are already facing record gas prices, rising costs for food and utilities and inflationary increases in the overall cost of living. The rising rents are forcing some potential renters to make tough choices, such as taking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
cannin.com

South Dakota Could Soon See Recreational Marijuana

South Dakota Could Soon See Recreational Marijuana. South Dakota voters are set to vote again on whether they want recreational marijuana legalized for adults after the secretary of state on Wednesday validated the initiated measure for the November ballot. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced that a random sample of...
POLITICS
News Channel Nebraska

More severe weather in the region Monday

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Just hours after severe weather struck overnight, more arrived in the region Monday morning. Several central and northern Nebraska counties were placed in severe thunderstorm warnings Monday morning, with Knox County eventually placed in severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon until 1:30 p.m. CT. Severe weather still remains...
HASTINGS, NE
KEVN

Looking to fish this summer? SD Game, Fish & Parks provides lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to FishingBooker.com, the Black Hills ranks as one of the top fishing destinations in the country. The Black Hills makes the list of the top ten fishing spots in the U.S., because Fishing-Booker says 98% of the water is open for fishing. And of course, the natural beauty of the Black Hills.
HOBBIES
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
KELOLAND TV

New challenges for tourism in western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend is the beginning of tourism season for many businesses in Western KELOLAND. And as families pack up for their camping trips, gas prices are at some of the highest numbers yet. This is concerning for some iconic Black Hills attractions. Wall Drug...
GAS PRICE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Noem speaks at NRA annual meeting

(Sioux Falls, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing criticism after speaking at the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting. Noem spoke over the weekend in Houston, Texas, just three days after a school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Voice of America

Native Americans Confront Racism in South Dakota

WASHINGTON — “No wonder those four great Americans seem so sad as they look down from Mount Rushmore,” Denver Post columnist Roscoe Flemingwrote in 1962. “For they see incongruous and continuing racism.”. In South Dakota at that time, it wasn’t unusual to see restaurant and shop...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy