Brian Kelly was just like us in 2019 — enamored with the ability of the LSU offense, led by Joe Burrow. It was a legendary season that even the best minds in college football stopped to marvel at. Now, Kelly may not have ever imagined he’d be coaching the Tigers in 2022 while watching Burrow go to work, but the former Notre Dame coach is looking to return the program to form under his watch.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO