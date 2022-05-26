Owensboro Opportunity Center Empowers People with Disabilities to Achieve Life Goals
By Theresa Rowe
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
4 days ago
Sally Phillips is the powerhouse behind the Opportunity Center. She is passionate about providing training, advocacy, and support to people with disabilities. Of course, she cannot do this alone, she has an amazing staff who are just as passionate about helping those with disabilities achieve their life goals. There is also...
Now that the school year is over and summer break is officially here, it's time to find ways to keep those kiddos occupied - you know what they say about idle hands, right? One option that is always popular for young people each year is summer camp, and there are a bunch of them to choose from around the Evansville area.
Summer break is here, and young people throughout Evansville are rejoicing. For most kids, summer is a welcome site, allowing them to do just about whatever they want for the next couple of months. For many kids, though, there is a drawback to being out of school - missing out on school lunches. Sadly, there are a lot of students who rely on the food they receive each day during the school year. Luckily, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is able to continue providing those important meals throughout the summer for families that need them.
With a senior and sophomore in high school, my days of visiting the Children's Museum of Evansville are likely behind me until I become a grandparent (which is hopefully still many, many, MANY years away). Although it's been several years since my kids had any interest in visiting the museum, I still recall having just as much fun as they did on our many trips down there. We'd climb through the Quack Factory, bang on the drums in the music room, and send countless plastic balls through the whirlpool. If you were to say I was more excited about going there than they were, I wouldn't argue with you.
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
An Evansville mother is hoping that the public can find it in their heart to donate and help offset the exorbitant expense involved in helping her 19-year-old son, Aiden to undergo extensive dental restoration and reconstruction after a horrific car accident left him with numerous long-lasting injuries. The Blink of...
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
The 44th Annual Metropolis Illinois Superman Celebration is coming up in June, and if you're a Superman fan, you won't want to miss it!. Metropolis Illinois is known as the adopted home of Superman, and there's no shortage of Superman for fans to enjoy in this town. Here's what Metropolis...
Whether you're looking for a quick getaway or needing a break from life for a while this hidden cottage in Western Kentucky is sure to be the sanctuary you need. Just when you think you know all about where you live you do some discovering and find there is so much more. I was recently powering searching the Airbnb website looking for unique places in Kentucky and Hattie's popped up. Then I realized it is right here in Maceo, Kentucky.
Yard Party season has begun here at the Townsquare Media offices in Owensboro. Last Friday, we played host the Opportunity Center, who came out and grilled burgers and hot dogs and sold $5 sack lunches. This Friday's yard party is going to be a little bit different. We're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center for a blood drive at the WBKR/WOMI studios.
The Newburgh Riverfront won't be hosting big explosions over the river this year. Over the last few years, the Newburgh fireworks show has seemed a little shaky. They have had several issues with the river flooding which caused problems with the pyrotechnics, and it just seems like in the last few years Newburgh has really worked hard to try to pull the grand fireworks show off. Unfortunately in 2022, there won't be a fireworks show in Downtown Newburgh.
After a few weeks in quarantine, the penguins are back at Mesker Park Zoo. Earlier this month, Mesker Park Zoo announced that The Penguins of Patagonia have all been moved to their indoor enclosures to weather out the recent outbreak of Avian Flu. Fans of the penguins have been able to view them living their best lives in their indoor enclosures via the zoo's YouTube channel in the meantime. However, the time has come for the penguins to return to their exhibits for you to see in person.
It's a bird, it's a plane, what it's not is a BOBCAT! A Kentucky neighborhood got quite the scare when residents observed what they thought was a wild animal. Monday night in Owensboro neighbors witnessed what they thought was a bobcat in the city. Calls started coming into the Owensboro Police Department dispatch center over the course of two days. Next thing you know the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page drops a post and has everyone in town in a panic.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society put out an interesting donation request. The Vanderburgh Humane Society plays a huge part in helping homeless animals in our community. Not only are they a shelter, but they also host low-cost vaccine clinics, and low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help pet owners in the community as well.
Skateboard enthusiasts (and the rest of the general public) got their first look at what will eventually become Sunset Skatepark along the Evansville riverfront on Wednesday with the City's release of the project's concept art. City of Evansville Releases Concept Art for New Sunset Skatepark. According to the City of...
Are you ready to show off your spelling skills in a drunk spelling bee battle? GhostLight Lounge in Owensboro is bringing together two of our favorite things. Beer and Spelling! Yes, you heard it right. It's a fun new excuse to drink. Beef up your spelling skills to prove you're...
If you love a good Food Truck Festival you're gonna want to be in Indiana this Memorial Day weekend as the vendors roll into town for one pretty EPIC event. WHERE CAN WE FIND ALL THE FOOD TRUCKS THIS WEEKEND?. You can find all the delicious food trucks your little...
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?
Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
I realize that food insecurity has always been a thing, and probably always will be - but I feel like a lot more attention has been given to this issue in the last couple of years. Food insecurity really affected a lot more people once everything shut down due to the pandemic. I really can't recall hearing about or seeing so many food share events before 2019 - maybe on a smaller scale but not with cars lined up for hours and hours. Food banks and pantries, however, have always been an essential part of our community, and one local food pantry now has the opportunity to help even more families.
The Evansville Rescue Mission's motto is 'Loving the Lost'. Who are the lost? Sadly, that could be any of us at some point in our lives. The Evansville Rescue Mission has been proving a number of services to help people get back on their feet for over 100 years right here in Evansville.
Comments / 0