Meghan Markle's Sister Slams Her For Neglecting Their Father

By Alexandra Stone
 5 days ago
Coming out swinging! Samantha Markle slammed her half-sister, Meghan Markle , for allegedly neglecting their elderly father as his health continues to decline.

Earlier this week, Thomas Markle was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a major stroke that left him unable to speak. The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to visit him.

In an appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight , Samantha accused her sister of "elder abuse" for "watching and doing nothing" to help their father through his ongoing health issues.

"He’s been through so much," the 57-year-old continued. "Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence."

THOMAS MARKLE WAS PLANNING ON COMING TO THE U.K. TO 'ISSUE AN ULTIMATUM' TO DAUGHTER MEGHAN, BIOGRAPHER REVEALS

Samantha also claimed she doesn't believe their father will live much longer and if Meghan doesn't choose to mend their relationship, she will "have to live with that [decision] for the rest of her life."

"If she can’t find it in her heart, or have the moral conscience to step forward, then shame on her," she told the host, later adding, "She sees all of this. I’m getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now."

As OK! previously reported, Samantha broke the news of her father's latest health scare in a statement shared on Tuesday, May 24.

"My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and well-being. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest," she explained. "It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable."

SEX PISTOLS BAND MEMBER JOHN LYDON SAYS MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY HAVE 'SHOWED THEMSELVES TO BE PARASITES': 'SHUT YOUR MOUTH'

Prior to his stroke, Thomas had reportedly been planning to attend the Platinum Jubilee festivities in June, and according to biographer Tim Bower , he intended to go to settle things with his estranged daughter.

"He was a very loving father to Meghan and supported her throughout her childhood when her mother wasn't there and paid for her student fees too and he was very upset he hasn't been able to see his grandchildren," Tim stated of the ailing 77-year-old. "So I do think to an extent, he was coming to London to see the Queen, he was also hoping to see Meghan and see his grandchildren."

Cathy Bidwell
5d ago

Samantha wants her name on news to make herself feel important,the man left Meagan as a child don't cry now.

