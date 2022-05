WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO