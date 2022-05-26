Let’s All Go Get Guatemalan Hot Dogs

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO