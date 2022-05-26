ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s All Go Get Guatemalan Hot Dogs

By Brian Reinhart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas needs more regional hot dog representation. Five years later, we’re still mourning the loss of Luscher’s Red Hots, which showed that Deep Ellum does not deserve perfect Chicago-style dogs. Any time someone in the area serves a Sonoran hot dog as a one-night-only menu special, I’m attracted to it the...

12.26 Owner Hannah Fagadau’s Favorite Things

For Hannah Fagadau, art is a calling. A self-described “theater geek” throughout her childhood, the Dallas native attended New York University to hone her craft. But the latent influence of her grandmother, an art dealer and champion of the Dallas arts scene, and her collector parents would prove too strong to deny, and she found herself developing a passion for art history while roaming museums on free days in the city.
CW33 NewsFix

Top burger spots around Plano & Frisco, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Red meat is something special, and there are not many things better to enjoy during a nice weekend in North Texas than a good solid delicious burger. As you very well may know, Saturday, May 28 is National Hamburger Day and it’s the American way to celebrate with a beef patty between two buns (or a veggie burger if not about that meat life which is totally cool).
Network & Chill Poolside Lounge

Network with DFW young professionals while having cocktails poolside, listen to sounds by DJ Queen Agnes and live performances. This event will be hosted at the Aloft Hotel, Downtown Dallas.
CentralTrack

The 28 Best Things To Do In Dallas This Week (5/30-6/5)

This Week In Dallas, You Can Wake Up In The Sky With Gucci Mane, Wish You Were The Moon with Neko Case, Do It Again With Steely Dan & More. Alexandria Aniyah Rubio (10), Alithia Ramirez (10), Amerie Jo Garza (10), Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10), Eliahana Cruz Torres (10), Eliana “Ellie” Garcia (9), Jackie Cazares (10), Jailah Nicole Silguero (10), Jayce Luevanos (10), José Flores (10), Layla Salazar (10), Makenna Lee Elrod (10), Maite Rodriguez (10), Miranda Mathis (11), Nevaeh Bravo (10), Rojelio Torres (10), Tess Marie Mata (10), Uziyah Garcia (8), Xavier Lopez (10) and their teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia; these are the names of the lives lost last Tuesday during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Cowboy Chicken recognized by dining industry magazine

Cowboy Chicken was recently named in the top 100 movers and shakers by Fast Casual magazine. The restaurant, which has a location on Greenville Avenue near E. Lovers Lane, was included in the list for its profitability, growth rate, creativity, nimbleness and innovation. It’s the 12th-consecutive year that Cowboy Chicken...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumer Seeks Reimbursement for Art Print

A North Texas music lover asked NBC 5 Responds for help after paying for custom framing of a print signed by one of his favorite musicians. He said the shop damaged the print. Read on for how the consumer found a resolution. “YOU COULD CLEARLY SEE THAT THERE WAS SOME...
dmagazine.com

Why Bruce Wood Dance’s Newest Season Opener Brings You To the Brink and Back

Bruce Wood Dance Company’s season-opening concert, Spring is primal in the sense that it tackles head-on the act of creating and the complexities of human experience. The program includes a Dallas Museum of Art-commissioned premiere, The Rite of Spring by Bruce Wood, and a commissioned premiere by lauded, Chicago-based choreographer Stephanie Martinez (founder of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre) as well as a repertory solo by Wood. The piece will be performed June 10-12 at Moody Performance Hall.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Black Diamond Transportation

Black Diamond Transportation is a Top Upscale Black Car Service in. Dallas, owned by Twanna Fields. Are you in need of comfy, convenient, and luxurious driver service in an. upscale black car? Don’t go anywhere else because Black Diamond. Transportation is available for hire. Specialized Services: fleet of smart,
Northpark Gold Coin Sales Suspended

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Northpark shopping mall is suspending sales of its gold coins. To set itself apart from other malls Northpark uses heavy golden coins in fancy pouches as its gift cards. However, Dallas based Comerica Bank has told the mall it can no longer support the coins, so Northpark has temporarily suspended their sale, and is looking for a new co-sponsor. Northpark says its stores and restaurants will continue to accept gold coins that are already in circulation until July 10.
This Restaurant In Dallas Serves Up Massive Margaritas

We Texans all have our favorite Mexican restaurant, whatever the reason may be. Perhaps it only takes a good salsa or enchilada plate to make your list of faves, but we can't forget about the delicious margarita. And there is a bar in Dallas that really takes the cake when it comes to our favorite cocktail.
BackPorch DraftHouse opens in Northlake

BackPorch DraftHouse opened this month in Northlake. The new draft house is serving up classic pub fare and drinks in the Chadwick Commons shopping center, 4901 Hwy 114, near the I-35W interchange. The small chain specializes in wings, sandwiches and craft burgers piled high with next-level toppings. The Northlake location...
The Best Memorial Day Weekend Events in DFW

Before you chug too many red, white and blue frozen margaritas this weekend, make sure you know the reason for the season. On the last Monday of each May, the United States honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military. Many Americans also consider this the “beginning of the summer” and use the three-day holiday as a time to get that Vitamin D and cheers to the new season. However you choose to celebrate this year, take this word of advice: Don’t overdo it on those sugar-loaded patriotic cocktails.
