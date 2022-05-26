Geva looks ahead to 50th anniversary season

LIKAH! A Puppy Musical! will take the stage this weekend at the JCC. Performances are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Sam Carter got to meet the real-life Likah, who inspired the musical, as we got a sneak peek Tuesday morning on Good Day Rochester.
Western New York's GLOW region is getting ready to celebrate Pride Month. GLOW OUT was created in 2019 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The organization is hosting several Pride Month events, starting with a parade and festival June 1 in Batavia and continuing...
The Rochester Heart Walk & Run will return as an in-person event this year. The event will be held June 9 at Genesee Valley Park, celebrating heart disease and stroke survivors, with the theme "Heart Walk Here." Kelly Quinn, who survived a stroke at age 29, is the event chairwoman....
Rochester, NY — Rochester has a rich history of boxing. Charles "The Natural" Murray, a Rochester native, won a world title in 1993. The city was also home to world champion Carmen Basilio, along with several other boxers like Robert Frazier and Willie Monroe Jr. who fought internationally. One...
May 31 marks National Smile Day. And while it may seem difficult to smile some days, just one smile can make a big difference. America's Joy Magnet, Shari Alyse, joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain how it could even help save someone's life.
Comments / 0