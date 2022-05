A deputy shot a man who was trying to grab a pistol and shoot someone after an argument turned into gunfire Sunday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Darren Harrell, 56, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, according to an arrest affidavit. He was booked remotely on a count of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO