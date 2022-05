If you’ve ever visited the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, you may have passed or sat under one of the state's oldest, largest and most historic catalpa trees. The tree sits on the east lawn of the building. It’s as old as the Capitol is, if not older. It’s been there since 1879, around the time the grounds were completed, according to Capitol Assistant Facility Director Matt White.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO